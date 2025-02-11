Here Are the 2025 JUNO Awards Nominees

Tate McRae and Josh Ross lead the nominations for this year's awards, taking place in Vancouver on March 30

Photo: Josh Ross via Josh Ross on Facebook (left), Tate McRae by Beth Saravo (right)

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Feb 11, 2025

It's that time of year again! The nominations for the 2025 JUNO Awards — the biggest night in Canadian music, set to broadcast live from Vancouver's Rogers Arena on March 30 — have been unveiled.

Calgary pop princess Tate McRae and country star Josh Ross lead the pack with five nominations each, while the Weeknd and Shawn Mendes each boast four. Coming in with three apiece are Nemahsis, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, who made history at the 2024 awards as the first artist of Punjabi descent to ever win the highly coveted Fan Choice Award.

Current Exclaim! cover stars Spiritbox are up for Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year, as well as Group of the Year — the category wherein the Beaches finally dethroned Arkells' years-long reign at last year's JUNOS. (The Beaches are also nominated for the award again, so maybe they'll start a long domination legacy of their own?)

Find the full list of 2025 JUNO Awards nominations (208 in total, featuring 67 first-timers) below. As aforementioned, the awards show takes place on March 30, with Michael Bublé returning to host and Sum 41's last-ever performance.

TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award

bbno$  
Dean Brody 
Jade Eagleson 
Josh Ross 
Karan Aujla 
Les Cowboys Fringants 
Preston Pablo 
Shawn Mendes 
Tate McRae 
The Weeknd 

Single of the Year

"Single Again," Josh Ross 
"Winning Speech," Karan Aujla 
"Why Why Why," Shawn Mendes 
"Exes," Tate McRae 
"Timeless," the Weeknd and Playboi Carti 

Album of the Year

Inuktitut, Elisapie 
Complicated, Josh Ross 
Submergé, Roxane Bruneau 
Undisputed, Sukha 
Think Later, Tate McRae 

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year

Alexander Stewart
AP Dhillon 
AR Paisley
Chris Grey
ekkstacy 
Nemahsis
Owen Riegling
Sukha
Tony Ann 
Zeina 

Artist of the Year

Josh Ross 
Kaytranada 
Shawn Mendes 
Tate McRae 
The Weeknd 

Group of the Year

Crash Adams 
Mother Mother 
Spiritbox 
Sum 41 
The Beaches

Classical Album of the Year (Solo Artist)

Signature Philip Glass, Angèle Dubeau 
Messiaen, Barbara Hannigan
Freezing, Emily D'Angelo
Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth, India Gailey 
Williams Violin Concerto No. 1; Bernstein Serenade, James Ehnes 

Classical Album of the Year

Known to Dreamers: Black Voices in Canadian Art Song, Canadian Art Song Project 
Rituæls, collectif9 
East Is East, Infusion Baroque 
Marie Hubert: Fille du Roy, Karina Gauvin 
Kevin Lau: Under a Veil of Stars, St. John–Mercer–Park Trio

Classical Album of the Year (Large Ensemble)

Ispiciwin, Luminous Voices 
Alikeness, Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia, conducted by Mark Fewer featuring Aiyun Huang, Deantha Edmunds and Mark Fewer 
Sibelius 2 & 5, Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin 
Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande & Verklärte Nacht, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Rafael Payare 
Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Gustavo Gimeno featuring Marc-André Hamelin and Nathalie Forget 

Jazz Album of the Year (Solo)

Montreal Jazz Series 1 (Échanges Synaptiques), André Leroux 
The Head of a Mouse, Audrey Ochoa 
Portrait of Right Now, Jocelyn Gould
Slice of Life, Larnell Lewis 
The Antrim Coast, Mark Kelso 

Jazz Album of the Year (Group)

Time Will Tell, Andy Milne and Unison 
Reverence, Carn Davidson 9 
Harbour, Christine Jensen Jazz Orchestra 
Gravity, Jeremy Ledbetter Trio
Jaya,  Raagaverse

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

Oh Mother, Andrea Superstein 
Hello! How Are You?, Caity Gyorgy 
Winter Song, Kellylee Evans 
Wintersongs, Laila Biali 
Magpie, Sarah Jerrom

Instrumental Album of the Year

Disaster Pony, Disaster Pony 
Distant Places, Eric Bearclaw 
Ginger Beef, Ginger Beef 
Memory palace, Intervals 
Confluencias, Lara Wong & Melón Jimenez 

Blues Album of the Year

This Old Life, Big Dave McLean 
New Orleans Sessions, Blue Moon Marquee 
Yeah!, David Gogo 
Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit, Samantha King & the Midnight Outfit 
One Guitar Woman, Sue Foley 

Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Hemispheres, Inn Echo 
Retro Man ... More and More (Expanded Edition), Jake Vaadeland 
Domino!, La Bottine Souriante 
The Road Back Home (Live), Loreena McKennitt 
At the End of the Day, Sylvia Tyson 

Contemporary Roots Album of the Year

Anniversary, Abigail Lapell 
For Eden, Boy Golden 
Things Were Never Good if They're Not Good Now, Donovan Woods 
Pathways, Julian Taylor 
Strange Medicine, Kaïa Kater 

Country Album of the Year

The Compass Project: West Album, Brett Kissel 
Dallas Smith, Dallas Smith 
Complicated, Josh Ross 
Nobody's Born with a Broken Heart, MacKenzie Porter 
Going Home, Tyler Joe Miller 

Adult Alternative Album of the Year 

Inuktitut, Elisapie 
Revelation, Leif Vollebekk 
Healing Power, Terra Lightfoot 
We were born here, what's your excuse?, the Secret Beach 
Never Better, Wild Rivers 

Alternative Album of the Year

When a Thought Grows Wings, Luna Li 
Verbathim, Nemahsis 
Magpie, Peach Pit 
What's the Point, Ruby Waters 
Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden, Valley 

Rock Album of the Year

Pages, Big Wreck 
Vices, JJ Wilde 
Grief Chapter, Mother Mother 
Set Your Pussy Free, NOBRO
Heaven :x: Hell, Sum 41

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

Beyond the Reach of the Sun, Anciients
PowerNerd, Devin Townsend 
Fire, Kittie 
The Fear of Fear, Spiritbox 
Ultrapower, Striker 

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

Roses, Aphrose 
Boundless Possibilities, Celeigh Cardinal 
Transitions, Kellie Loder 
Songs of Love & Death, Maddee Ritter 
Lovers' Gothic, Maïa Davies 

Pop Album of the Year

Bleeding heart, Alexander Stewart 
If this is it…, Jamie Fine 
Anywhere But Here, Preston Pablo 
Shawn, Shawn Mendes 
Think Later, Tate McRae

Dance Recording of the Year

"Uh Huh," DijahSB 
"No Time," Interplanetary Criminal featuring SadBoi 
"Give in to you," Rezz, Virtual Riot featuring One True God 
"Call Me When," So Sus 
Foul Taste, Wawa 

Underground Dance Single of the Year

"Bamboo," Ciel 
"Keepsake," Destrata 
"Distant Memories," Hernan Cattaneo, Hicky & Kalo 
"La Vérité," Jesse Mac Cormack, Charlie Houston, Brö 
"WTP," Suray Sertin

Electronic Album of the Year 

Honey, Caribou 
Union, Èbony 
Love, Care, Kindness & Hope, Fred Everything 
Timeless, Kaytranada 
This But More, Priori 

Rap Single of the Year

"People," Classified 
"Double the Fun," Haviah Mighty 
"Shut Up," Jessie Reyez 
"BBE," Snotty Nose Rez Kids 
"Hier encore," Souldia, Lost

Rap Album/EP of the Year

96 Miles from Bethlehem, Belly 
Luke's View, Classified 
The Flower That Knew, DijahSB 
See You When I See You, Dom Vallie 
Red Future, Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

"Limbo," Aqyila 
"The Worst," Benita 
Cyan Blue, Charlotte Day Wilson 
"Halfway Broken," Luna Elle 
VELVET SOUL, TheHonestGuy

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

"Bloom," Aqyila 
NOIRE, Avenoir 
FOR THE BOY IN ME, Dylan Sinclair 
LOONY, LOONY 
Eastend Confessions, Zeina

Reggae Recording of the Year

Destiny, Lee "Scratch" Perry & Bob Riddim 
Born to Be Free, Exco Levi 
Fallback, King Cruff & Runkus 
Sky's the Limit, Skystar 
"Rise," Tonya P 

Children's Album of the Year

Shun Beh Nats'ujeh: We Are Healing Through Songs, Kym Gouchie 
Penny Penguin, Raffi & Good Lovelies 
Riley Rocket: Songs from Season One, Riley Rocket and Megablast 
Buon Appetito, Walk off the Earth, Romeo Eats 
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro "Rhyme Travellers," Young Maestro 

Comedy Album of the Year

Wonder Woman, Courtney Gilmour 
Honourable Intentions, Debra DiGiovanni 
Popcorn, Ivan Decker 
Sad Witch, Jess Salomon 
Down with Tech, Nathan Macintosh

Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year

New Comings, Black Bear Singers 
Winston & I, Brianna Lizotte 
Travelling Home, Cree Confederation 
REZilience, Northern Cree 
Ostesihtowin-"Brotherhood," Young Spirit 

Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year 

Precious Diamonds, Adrian Sutherland 
Boundless Possibilities, Celeigh Cardinal 
"Brown Man," Sebastian Gaskin 
Red Future, Snotty Nose Rez Kids 
Pretty Red Bird, Tia Wood 

Francophone Album of the Year

Aliocha Schneider, Aliocha Schneider 
Demain il fera beau, Fredz 
Toutes les rues sont silencieuses, Jay Scøtt 
Abracadabra, Klô Pelgag 
Pub Royal, Les Cowboys Fringants 

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

Elenee., Elenee 
My Foundation, Jordan St. Cyr 
Restore, Ryan Ofei 
Miracle in the Making, Tehillah Worship 
Hymns Alive (Live), Toronto Mass Choir 

Global Music Album of the Year

Aarambh, Abby V 
Kanzafula, Ahmed Moneka 
Malak, Didon 
Dankoroba, Djely Tapa 
Niebla, Ramon Chicharron 

South Asian Music Recording of the Year

The Brownprint, AP Dhillon 
"Coolin," Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga, Jazzy B
Love Like That, Jonita Gandhi 
"Tauba Tauba" (from Bad Newz), Karan Aujla 
Arul, Yanchan Produced, Sandeep Narayan 

Album Artwork of the Year

Erik M. Grice (art director), Vanessa Elizabeth Heins (photographer): Chandler, Wyatt C. Louis 
Gabriel Noel Altrows (art director, illustrator): Good Kid 4, Good Kid
Kee Avil, Jacqueline Beaumont (art director), Fatine-Violette Sabiri (photographer): Spine, Kee Avil
Keenan Gregory (art director): Altruistic, Royal Tusk
Kevin Hearn, Lauchlan Reid (art director), Antoine Jean Moonen (designer), Lauchlan Reid (illustrator): Basement Days, the Glacials 

Music Video of the Year

"Human," Adrian Villagomez (Apashe & Wasiu)
"Nasty," Jonah Haber (Tinashe)
"Gravity," Jorden Lee (Sean Leon) 
"Name of God," Mustafa 
"Jump Cut," Winston Hacking (Corridor)

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year

Aaron Paris
Akeel Henry
Evan Blair
Jack Rochon
Shawn Everett

Recording Engineer of the Year

George Seara
Hill Kourkoutis
Mitch McCarthy
Serban Ghenea
Shawn Everett

Classical Composition of the Year

Angmalukisaa, Deantha Edmunds
The fog in our poise, Gabriel Dharmoo
L'écoute du perdu : III. « Voix jetées », Keiko Devaux
Dark Flower, Linda Catlin Smith 
String Quartet No. 4 "Insects and Machines," Vivian Fung

Songwriter of the Year 

The Weeknd
AP Dhillon
Jessie Reyez
Mustafa
Nemahsis

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Performer)

Evan Blair
Lowell
Nathan Ferraro
Shaun Frank
Tobias Jesso Jr.

