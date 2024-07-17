Anthony and Joe Russo will reportedly enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the Avengers once again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the brothers are in early talks to return to Marvel Studios to helm the next two Avengers films.

Their hiring ends a "months-long, high stakes search" by the studio, per THR, in which Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was also offered the gig.

The Russo brothers made their blockbuster debut with 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and have since directed three more MCU films in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

In the time since, the brothers stuck to streaming, directing titles like Apple TV's Cherry and Netflix's The Grey Man — the latter of which hold the dubious honour of being among Exclaim!'s Most Disappointing Films of 2021.

The fifth Avengers movie, announced in 2022 as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was due to star Jonathan Majors as the titular villain, though Marvel Studios cut ties with the actor last December after he was convicted of assault and harassment.

While that feature is expected to get a new focus ahead of its expected 2026 release, the sixth Avengers film will be Secret Wars, arriving in 2027.