Shawn Levy Rumoured to Direct 'Avengers 5'

With his Marvel debut Deadpool & Wolverine hitting theatres next month, Montreal-born director Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks with the superhero behemoth to helm their upcoming fifth Avengers film.

Deadline insiders claim that he was awarded the script by screenwriter Michael Waldron — indicating that the ball is in Levy's court — although Marvel will meet other directors while they await his response.

Basically nothing is known about Avengers 5 in the wake of Jonathan Majors's firing at the end of last year. He was set to play the main antagonist Kang in the film, previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

It's no guarantee that Levy takes the reins either, given his involvement in both a mysterious upcoming Star Wars film and the final season of Stranger Things.

Perhaps Deadpool & Wolverine's box office performance will have some bearing on his decision. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led flick arrives on July 24. Check out the trailer below.