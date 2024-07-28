Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man was arguably the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most beloved character, and ever since he died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame (sorry, but if that's a spoiler to you then it's your fault, not mine), the MCU has been adrift and inconsistent. Now, the actor has announced that he's returning to the MCU — this time as a villain.

Last night (July 27) at San Diego Comic-Con, directors Anthony and Joe Russo — who have overseen four past Marvel movies, including Infinity War and Endgame — revealed that they will return for two more Avengers movies: Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.

The Russo brothers then announced that Doomsday villain Doctor Doom (a.k.a. Dr. Victor von Doom) would be played by Robert Downey Jr. The actor appeared on stage wearing full Doctor Doom garb before unmasking himself.

The script will be written by Stephen McFeely, who has co-written a number of Marvel movies — including all of the Russos' MCU contributions.

Watch RDJ's unmasking below. Previously, the actor had suggested that he was open to returning as Iron Man.