It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... Nathan Fielder staging a plane crash in an elaborate airport simulation in the trailer for Season 2 of his beloved HBO series The Rehearsal? Sure, why not?

Ahead of the premiere of the semi-reality cringe comedy's second season on April 20, we're getting our first taste of the knotty dramatizations to come, as Fielder proclaims to have been "studying commercial aviation disasters as a hobby" and noticed a "disturbing pattern in the causes of these crashes."

Apparently, it was recommended a decade ago that role-playing exercises might somehow be helpful to the situation, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) refused. "I do have some experience with creating elaborate role-playing scenarios," Fielder offers. What could possibly go wrong?

Check out the trailer below.