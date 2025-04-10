Lawnya Vawnya is surely the easternmost music festival in Canada — and every year, the stacked list of performers is well worth the trip for local and non-local attendees alike.

With shows taking place from June 4 to 7 at venues around the city's downtown, it's the perfect way to experience amazing music and immerse yourself in one of Canada's most picturesque cities.

Below are five must-see performers from the event's 2025 edition. Festival tickets are on sale now.

Cartel Madras

The Calgary rap siblings have been invigorating audiences with their self-described "goonda rap" since 2018, and having wrapped up their Project Goonda trilogy in 2021, we're excited to hear what the next chapter holds for Eboshi and Contra.

Beverly and Elizabeth Glenn-Copeland

Last year, legendary songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland sadly announced that he had been diagnosed with dementia and would be performing his final concerts. He will appear at Lawnya Vawnya alongside his wife Elizabeth for a moment that's sure to be emotional and inspirational.

Marlaena Moore

The Montreal/Edmonton singer-songwriter released her album Because You Love Everything earlier this year, tinting her vibrant pop hooks with atmospheric flourishes and raw rock catharsis. Expect her live show to be tightly refined coming off a spring outing with Land of Talk.

Julianna Riolino

There are Reddit threads devoted to identifying a song Julianna Riolino wrote for a Subaru commercial a few years ago. Come discover the song's creator — whose accomplishments also include landing on Exclaim!'s list of the best albums of 2022 with her album All Blue.

Swimming

Hailing locally from St. John's, these hometown heroes will wow fellow Newfoundladers with the emo anthems from this year's Old, which are bursting with pop hooks, math-y attention to detail and garage grit.