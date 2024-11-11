Nathan Fielder's semi-reality cringe comedy The Rehearsal is returning for a second season in 2025.

HBO Max has released a sizzle reel previewing the content coming to the streaming service in 2025, and included amidst the compilation of clips is The Rehearsal. A release date hasn't been confirmed beyond the fact that it's coming next year, and there's no new footage of the upcoming season.

When the show wrapped up its first season in 2022, it was quickly renewed for a second season, but there hasn't been any update since then. Exclaim! named The Rehearsal one of the best shows of 2022. Fielder subsequently released the scripted dark comedy The Curse.

Also included in HBO Max's sizzle reel is a new season of Conan O'Brien Must Go and a Rachel Sennott project simply titled Untitled Rachel Sennott Project. There are some clips of new seasons of The White Lotus, The Last of Us and The Righteous Gemstones.

Canada still doesn't have HBO Max, but presumably, all of this content will arrive on Crave.