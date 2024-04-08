Mia Goth Goes Hollywood in the Trailer for Ti West's 'MaXXXine'

In 2022, acclaimed director Ti West returned from a lengthy hiatus to release two sex-centric A24 horror films starring Mia Goth: Pearl and X. For fans of both or either of those, one of 2024's most anticipated films is likely MaXXXine, the third instalment in the saga of Goth's titular character — and today, we've got the first trailer.

The film follows Goth's Maxine, now a successful porn star, as she tries to make the leap to mainstream cinematic fame in 1980s Hollywood. Meanwhile, serial killer Richard Ramirez is on the prowl. What could possibly go wrong?

Musicians Halsey and Moses Sumney (who have made previous onscreen appearances in A Star is Born and The Idol, respectively) are among the star-studded cast West has enlisted, which also features Kevin Bacon, Lily Collins, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Mognahan and Giancarlo Esposito.

MaXXXine has yet to get an official release date, but you can watch the trailer below.