Mia Goth has been accused of assault by an extra on the set of MaXXXine, who alleges that the actor intentionally kicked him during a scene and then verbally belittled him.

Extra James Hunter has sued Goth for battery and wrongful termination. The latter claim has also been made against director Ti West and studio A24. Goth has denied any wrongdoing and has called on the Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss the $500,000 lawsuit.

Hunter told Dread Central that the alleged incident took place during a night shoot where he was the only extra present. He said, "On the fourth or fifth take, I'm laying on the left side of my ear. I hear her; she runs by me, and I hear her boot clamp down right next to my ear. And I thought, oh, well, it's dark out. She's not really getting a beat on exactly where I'm laying."

He continued, "In the very next take, it is the same thing, except I got kicked, and I felt it. I heard the dirt and the leaves or grass rustling next to me, so I knew that she knew where I was. She runs up to me, but instead of stopping … I feel and hear her shuffle right before she gets to me. I get kicked."

Soon after, according to Hunter, he was using a portable toilet and forgot to lock the door. He said that Goth opened the door while he was in the portable toilet and told him, "Nobody will believe you because you're nothing. Get the fuck off my set, you big baby."

A representative A24 told Dread Central in a statement, "The claims made in the complaint are simply not true. As this is in active litigation, we cannot say more at this time but continue to vigorously defend Mia and the entire filmmaking team against these extremely baseless allegations."

An article from The New York Times includes a brief response from Goth, saying that she was "very grateful for A24's support."

Exclaim! gave MaXXXine a 5/10 review. Read it here.