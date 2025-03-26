The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has announced the nominations for this year's Canadian Screen Awards, which Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent leads both in the television category and overall with 20 nominations, including Best Lead Performer (Kathleen Munroe and Aden Young), Best Drama Series and Best Direction.

Run the Burbs, Bones of Crows and Children Ruin Everything also top the 2025 television nominations, each having secured 12.

In the film category, Matthew Rankin's Winnipeg-set Universal Language has the most nominations at 13, with nods for Best Motion Picture and Achievement in Direction among them. David Cronenberg's The Shrouds follows with nine, while Sam McGlynn's Deaner '89 and Karen Chapman's Village Keeper have received seven apiece.

"I am constantly amazed by the exceptional films, television shows and digital projects that we have the privilege of celebrating at the Canadian Screen Awards, and this year is no different," Tammy Frick, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, said in a statement. "Canadian creativity continues to reach new heights, and we are eager to honour the extraordinary work being produced in the greatest country in the world — Canada."

Hosted by comedian Lisa Gilroy, the 13th annual Canadian Screen Awards will take place in Toronto on June 1, the ceremony streaming live in its entirety on CBC Gem. See more nomination highlights below, and find the full list here.

Best Motion Picture

The Apprentice

Darkest Miriam

Gamma Rays

Universal Language

Village Keeper

Who Do I Belong To

Achievement in Direction, Film

Naomi Jaye, Darkest Miriam

Henry Bernadet, Gamma Rays

Ara Ball, L'Ouragan F.Y.T.

Atom Egoyan, Seven Veils

Matthew Rankin, Universal Language

Meryam Joobeur, Who Do I Belong To

Best Comedy Series

Children Ruin Everything

Don't Even

Late Bloomer

The Office Movers

One More Time

Best Drama Series

Allegiance

Bones of Crows

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

Potluck Ladies

Sight Unseen