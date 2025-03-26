The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has announced the nominations for this year's Canadian Screen Awards, which Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent leads both in the television category and overall with 20 nominations, including Best Lead Performer (Kathleen Munroe and Aden Young), Best Drama Series and Best Direction.
Run the Burbs, Bones of Crows and Children Ruin Everything also top the 2025 television nominations, each having secured 12.
In the film category, Matthew Rankin's Winnipeg-set Universal Language has the most nominations at 13, with nods for Best Motion Picture and Achievement in Direction among them. David Cronenberg's The Shrouds follows with nine, while Sam McGlynn's Deaner '89 and Karen Chapman's Village Keeper have received seven apiece.
"I am constantly amazed by the exceptional films, television shows and digital projects that we have the privilege of celebrating at the Canadian Screen Awards, and this year is no different," Tammy Frick, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, said in a statement. "Canadian creativity continues to reach new heights, and we are eager to honour the extraordinary work being produced in the greatest country in the world — Canada."
Hosted by comedian Lisa Gilroy, the 13th annual Canadian Screen Awards will take place in Toronto on June 1, the ceremony streaming live in its entirety on CBC Gem. See more nomination highlights below, and find the full list here.
Best Motion Picture
The Apprentice
Darkest Miriam
Gamma Rays
Universal Language
Village Keeper
Who Do I Belong To
Achievement in Direction, Film
Naomi Jaye, Darkest Miriam
Henry Bernadet, Gamma Rays
Ara Ball, L'Ouragan F.Y.T.
Atom Egoyan, Seven Veils
Matthew Rankin, Universal Language
Meryam Joobeur, Who Do I Belong To
Best Comedy Series
Children Ruin Everything
Don't Even
Late Bloomer
The Office Movers
One More Time
Best Drama Series
Allegiance
Bones of Crows
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
Potluck Ladies
Sight Unseen