The Toronto International Film Festival has expanded its 2024 lineup by announcing this year's slate of Gala films and Special Presentations.

The lineup consists of 63 films, a few of which had already been announced. This includes features from Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Edward Berger (Conclave), Gia Coppola (The Last Showgirl), David Cronenberg (The Shrouds), Julie Delpy (Meet the Barbarians), Mike Flanagan (The Life of Chuck), Marielle Heller (Nightbitch), Angelina Jolie (Without Blood), Mike Leigh (Hard Truths), Morgan Neville (Pharrell Williams's LEGO biopic Piece by Piece), Walter Salles (I'm Still Here), Athina Rachel Tsangari (Harvest) and Jia Zhang-ke (Caught by the Tides).

Among the celebs who will come to Toronto to walk the red carpet are Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Cate Blanchett, Will Ferrell, Alicia Vikander, Pharrell Williams and Robbie Williams.

Musicians Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli will all be in town for the world premieres of their respective documentaries. Anderson .Paak directs and stars in a new film called K-Pops!, which will also premiere.

TIFF 2024 runs from September 5 to 15.