Elton John Documentary and 'Nightbitch' Among First Titles to Premiere at TIFF

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) organizers have pulled back the curtain and given us a preview of some of the titles set to premiere at the 49th edition of the festival, taking place this September 5 to 15.

Elton John: Never Too Late, a documentary about the pop legend, is among the titles to debut to the world with gala screenings at TIFF this year, as well as Nightbitch — an adaptation of the best-selling Rachel Yoder novel about a stay-at-home mom whose life gets a little surreal (read: she turns into a dog sometimes). The dark comedy will star Amy Adams, who is also set to receive the 2024 TIFF Tribute Performer Award.

Canadian director David Cronenberg will also be honoured with the 2024 Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, while Ottawa-raised actor Sandra Oh will receive the 2024 TIFF Tribute Awards Honorary Chair.

The other gala titles that have been unveiled are the Woo Min-ho-directed South Korean war film Harbin, Mike Flanagan's Tom Hiddleston-starring The Life of Chuck (based on the 2020 Stephen King short story of the same title), LeBron James-produced Indigenous coming-of-age basketball picture Rez Ball, and Dreamworks Animation's The Wild Robot, starring Lupita Nyong'o.