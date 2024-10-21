The Windsor Film Festival (WIFF) returns for its 20th edition in the Rose City from October 24 to November 3, and, as in previous years, WIFF's Prize in Canadian Film remains a centrepiece of the festival. Celebrating excellence in Canadian filmmaking, WIFF awards a cash prize of $25,000, decided by an independent jury. Previous winners have included Anthony Shim's Riceboy Sleeps and Ariane Louis-Seize's Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person.

From the list of 10 nominees, here are Exclaim!'s five can't-miss films contending for the prize this year.

Get more information about tickets at WIFF's website.

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story

Directed by Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee

Winner of the Best Canadian Feature Documentary at Hot Docs this year, Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story showcases an incredible story of talent and tenacity that's gone unheard for far too long. Any Other Way documents the prejudice and discrimination the musician experienced in the US and Canada as she began her singing career in the 1960s, as well as reconsidering the coded language found within her lyrics.

Paying for It

Directed by Sook-Yin Lee

One of Exclaim!'s favourites from TIFF this year, Paying for It brings to life the real-life story of the dissolution of a relationship where the dumped decides to hire sex workers in lieu of finding another girlfriend. One half of that relationship, Chester Brown, recorded his side of the story in a graphic novel over a decade ago — and now the other-half, Sook-Yin Lee, has chronicled this period of their lives by directing the film adaptation. Honest and uncomfortable, yet unmistakably beautiful, Paying for It has proven itself to be one of the best Canadian films of the year.

Really Happy Someday

Directed by J Stevens

Really Happy Someday offers a poignant perspective on transitioning and capturing our authentic voice. The film follows a young man named Z, played by Breton Lalama, an aspiring musical theatre performer who has started taking testosterone injections and is struggling to find his new register as his body begins to change. Nominated by the Directors Guild of Canada for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film, J Stevens brings to life a trans experience through a powerful metaphor with nuance and grace.

Sharp Corner

Directed by Jason Buxton

The follow up to his lauded 2012 debut Blackbird, Jason Buxton returns with a psychological thriller starring Ben Foster as Josh, a man fixated on a dangerous road near his house where many car accidents occur. Co-starring Cobie Smulders, Sharp Corner promises to be a tense and cerebral look into obsession and contained chaos.

Universal Language

Directed by Matthew Rankin

Canada's submission to the Academy this year for Best International Feature, Universal Language presents an absurdist comedy set in Winnipeg, MB, with Farsi and French as the film's the spoken languages. The comedy is sharp and, despite the cold environment, the film contains a personal narrative and affecting performances to warm the heart.