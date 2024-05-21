Eminem Executive-Produced Piracy Docuseries 'How Music Got Free' Gets First Trailer

Eminem may be teasing a new album and/or the death of Slim Shady, but alongside LeBron James, he has also executive-produced a new docuseries on piracy called How Music Got Free. It premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on June 11, and the first trailer has now been shared.

Narrated by Method Man, the series is slated to be an examination of how the advent of file-sharing technology changed the music industry in the late '90s and early 2000s. How Music Got Free features interviews with Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, television/radio personality Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest, UnitedMasters CEO Steve Stoute and more.

"From New York City to Los Angeles, to the small factory town of Shelby, North Carolina, the two-part series features the quirky genius of the heretofore-unknown 'pirates,' the drama of the FBI investigations and convictions, and the frontline accounts of music's biggest artists and executives," the official synopsis reads. "An unbelievable story of cunning, illegality, celebrity, and innovation, these are the events that changed the music industry forever."

Check out the How Music Got Free trailer below.