The Lonely Island have worked with some of the world's biggest pop stars, including recently adding Charli XCX to their Rolodex of collaborators. Now, they've revealed the stars they most want to work with: Eminem and Bill Clinton.

On The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, a fan wrote in to ask about their dream collaborators. Jorma Taccone quickly answered Eminem, and Andy Samberg agreed.

When pressed for other names by Meyers, Samberg added, "We always said we wanted to get Bill Clinton on sax." Taccone agreed, saying, "I still want that."

Samberg continued, "That dream still lives. If it ever gets to Bill Clinton — who now is no longer president by quite a long while, so he might have some free time — if he ever wants to come shred some sax on a Lonely Island track, we'd be very, very excited." Taccone added, "Let's definitely try for it."

It's not entirely clear to what extent they're joking or if they're actually pursuing a collaboration with Clinton. It's worth noting that the Lonely Island have a (very funny) song called "Sax Man," which features Jack Black but not any former US presidents.