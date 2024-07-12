Though there was no bath water slurping in Emily Brontë's classic novel Wuthering Heights, that soon may change. Saltburn filmmaker Emerald Fennell has just announced she'll deliver her own take on the windy moors tragedy.

Fennell teased the project on social media, posting a graphic that reads "Wuthering Heights" and "A film by Emerald Fennell," with a line from the novel that reads, "Be with me always — Take any form — Drive me mad."

This will be Fennell's third film following Saltburn and Promising Young Woman.