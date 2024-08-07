Society is now 100 gigabytes closer to peak Drake, upon the rapper sharing a trove of data including new songs and behind-the-scenes footage today.

The cache of material, accessible via a website called 100 Gigs for Your Headtop, is headlined by a trio of new songs — the first new material Drake has shared since his memorable diss track duel with Kendrick Lamar.

"It's Up" features Young Thug and 21 Savage, while "Housekeeping Knows" is a collaboration with Latto. Neither of these will help Drake beat the allegations that he'll "run to Atlanta when [he] need a few dollars." "Blue Red Green" rounds out the trio, which you can download via the website now.

Also available to view and download via the site is an immense amount of B-roll, including clips of Drake in the studio, behind-the-scenes footage from music videos, tour rehearsals and more.

Drake shared eighth studio album For All the Dogs last October, and life's been ruff rough for the Canadian in the time since. Not only was he handily bested by Lamar with last month's "Not Like Us" music video, but he was also called "hateful" by Sheryl Crow, lost some big-time sports bets, and had his mansion flood following heavy rainfall in the city.

More recently, he's been accused of getting back at Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment affiliates by cancelling shows from ScHoolboy Q and SiR booked at his big dumb rock club in Toronto's east end.