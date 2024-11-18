Denzel Curry has announced the Mischievous South Tour, which will take him around the world — including stops in Toronto and Vancouver — this spring, in support of this month's King of the Mischievous South.

Curry will be supported by 454, Kenny Mason and Clip. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ, on March 31, and wrap up in May at L.A.'s Shrine Expo Hall. He'll be stopping in at Toronto's History on April 20 and Vancouver's PNE Forum on May 3.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 22). Check out the Mischievous South Tour North American Dates below.

Denzel Curry 2025 Tour Dates:

03/31 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

04/01 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

04/03 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

04/04 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek

04/05 Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

04/08 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

04/10 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

04/11 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

04/12 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

04/14 Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore Silver Springs

04/16 New York, NY - Terminal 5

04/17 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

04/18 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

04/20 Toronto, ON - History

04/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

04/22 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

o4/24 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/25 Chicago, IL - The Salt Seed

04/26 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

04/28 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

04/30 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

05/02 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

05/03 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

05/04 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

05/06 Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

05/09 Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall