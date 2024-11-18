Denzel Curry has announced the Mischievous South Tour, which will take him around the world — including stops in Toronto and Vancouver — this spring, in support of this month's King of the Mischievous South.
Curry will be supported by 454, Kenny Mason and Clip. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ, on March 31, and wrap up in May at L.A.'s Shrine Expo Hall. He'll be stopping in at Toronto's History on April 20 and Vancouver's PNE Forum on May 3.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 22). Check out the Mischievous South Tour North American Dates below.
Denzel Curry 2025 Tour Dates:
03/31 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
04/01 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
04/03 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
04/04 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek
04/05 Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum
04/08 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
04/10 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
04/11 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
04/12 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
04/14 Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore Silver Springs
04/16 New York, NY - Terminal 5
04/17 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
04/18 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
04/20 Toronto, ON - History
04/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
04/22 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
o4/24 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/25 Chicago, IL - The Salt Seed
04/26 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis
04/28 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
04/30 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
05/02 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
05/03 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
05/04 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
05/06 Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
05/09 Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall