Conan O'Brien has been revealed as the host of the 97th Academy Awards.

"America demanded it and now it's happening," O'Brien shared in a tweet this morning. "Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."

Although he is no stranger to hosting, this gig marks O'Brien's first time as an Oscars host, taking the torch from Jimmy Kimmel who turned down hosting after two consecutive years on the Academy Awards stage.

In a joint statement [via Variety], Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed their excitement for O'Brien's appointment, citing him as the perfect pick for the gig. "His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honour the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year."

O'Brien will make his Oscars hosting debut on March 2.