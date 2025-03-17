Having hosted this year's Academy Awards, Conan O'Brien will be returning as host for the 2026 ceremony.

"The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," O'Brien joked in a statement.

"Conan's unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I'm excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance," Disney Television Group's Craig Erwich said.

This year's ceremony was the most-watched Oscars in five years, despite this year's winning films being relatively low-profile. O'Brien will be joined by a familiar team including executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan and producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney.