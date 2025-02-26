Once-beloved comedy Arrested Development ended its original run in 2006, but the show has been periodically revived in the years since, with a season in 2013 followed by another in 2019. Now, however, the show appears to be done for good, as star Jason Bateman has said that a long-rumoured film has been abandoned, because "I don't think anybody gives a shit."

Appearing on the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend this week, Bateman revealed that the planned movie was going to be about Hollywood making a movie about the Bluth family.

"We almost did the movie for a long time," Bateman said. "I was so excited about that. I remember Matt Damon coming up to me at, I think it was the Golden Globes or something. I was so excited to meet him. He was a huge fan of Arrested Development, and he was saying ... 'Can I do you?'" It was like, 'Oh my god.' I went right back to Mitch [Hurwitz, creator of Arrested Development]. I said this, 'This thing is moving!'

Bateman continued, "Michael Bluth would be on set watching Matt Damon play Michael Bluth and be so excited. Of course, David Cross would play Tobias in the film as well, because Tobias was an actor. I think [Will] Arnett was pretty close to getting [Will] Ferrell to play Gob. It would have been pretty cool."

Yeah, that does sound pretty cool! But don't get too excited about any of that, because Bateman quickly dismissed O'Brien's suggestions that the film might still happen. "I don't think anybody gives a shit," Bateman asserted. "I think it's done."

O'Brien's 19-year-old son is a huge fan of Arrested Development, and Bateman added, "Your son would be the only guy in the theatre."

Watch Bateman and O'Brien discuss Arrested Development below.