'SNL' Gets Lady Gaga, Tate McRae for March Shows

Shane Gillis will also host the next episode

Photo: Lady Gaga by Frank LeBon (left), Tate McRae by Beth Saravo (right)

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Feb 18, 2025

Saturday Night Live took over additional hours of the day this past weekend during the show's 50th anniversary celebrations. However, in a couple of weeks, it's back to regularly scheduled programming, and NBC has announced the next celebrity guests set to host and perform.

SNL returns on March 1 with comedian Shane Gillis — who was once fired from the program over racist, homophobic remarks! — hosting, featuring a musical performance by Calgary pop princess Tate McRae. The following week (March 8), Lady Gaga will pull double duty as both host and musical guest, fresh off the March 7 release of her new album MAYHEM.

Read Exclaim!'s review of the last regular season episode here.

