Futurama was preemptively renewed for Season 13 and 14 last November, but first, we're due for Season 12. IGN has just unveiled the new episode block's official trailer, with the series set to return on July 29 on Hulu (Disney+ in Canada).

A synopsis reads:

On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance.

Check out the mayhem below.