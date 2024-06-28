Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in July 2024

The good news is that Season 3 of The Bear is out now; the bad news is that you'd better savour it, because Disney+ Canada has shared its July 2024 lineup, and it's looking a little thin.

The month will see weekly new episodes of last month's Star Wars series The Acolyte, as fan can find out whether the series maintains the momentum of its fairly strong start. FX basketball drama Clipped, starring Laurence Fishburne, will also continue with its final episode.

Beyond that, we're decidedly in summer reruns season. Kids can enjoy the musical fantasy film Descendants: The Rise of Red and some midi episodes of Bluey, while nostalgic millennials may get a kick out of the return of Futurama for its Season 12 premiere.

See Disney+'s lineup, such as it is, below. Maybe the other streaming services, like Netflix and Prime Video, will have slightly more robust July lineups?

July 2

FX's Clipped (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET



July 3

Bluey Minisodes (First Seven Minisodes)

Red Swan (Two-Episode Premiere)

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)



July 4

Land of Tanabata (Three-Episode Premiere)

The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)



July 5

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

The Real Red Tails



July 6

The Fable (New Episode)



July 7

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



July 9

Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET



July 10

Fiennes Return to the Wild (All Episodes)

Red Swan (New Episodes)

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)



July 11

Land of Tanabata (New Episodes)

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (All Episodes)

The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)



July 12

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story



July 13

The Fable (New Episode)



July 14

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



July 15

Angels in the Outfield



July 16

Peter the Great: Greater Than Ever (Pedro El Escamoso: Mas Escamoso Que Nunca) (All Episodes)

Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET



July 17

America's Funniest Home Videos (S27, S28 & S29)

Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (All Episodes)

Red Swan (New Episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S7)

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)



July 18

Land of Tanabata (New Episodes)

The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)



July 19

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

EPCOT Beginning: Inside the Transformation

My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)

The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)



July 20

The Fable (New Episode)



July 21

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



July 24

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4)

Impure (Impuros) (S5)

Red Swan (New Episodes)

World Eats Bread (All Episodes)



July 25

Land of Tanabata (New Episode)

The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)



July 26

Clotilda: The Return Home

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)

Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)

My Name is Gabriel (New Episode)

The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)



July 27

The Fable (New Episode)



July 28

Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)



July 29

Futurama (S12, Premiere Episode)



July 31

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4)

Red Swan (New Episodes)