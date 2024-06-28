Here's Everything Coming to Disney+ Canada in July 2024

The good news is that Season 3 of The Bear is out now; the bad news is that you'd better savour it, because Disney+ Canada has shared its July 2024 lineup, and it's looking a little thin.
The month will see weekly new episodes of last month's Star Wars series The Acolyte, as fan can find out whether the series maintains the momentum of its fairly strong start. FX basketball drama Clipped, starring Laurence Fishburne, will also continue with its final episode.
Beyond that, we're decidedly in summer reruns season. Kids can enjoy the musical fantasy film Descendants: The Rise of Red and some midi episodes of Bluey, while nostalgic millennials may get a kick out of the return of Futurama for its Season 12 premiere.
See Disney+'s lineup, such as it is, below. Maybe the other streaming services, like Netflix and Prime Video, will have slightly more robust July lineups?
July 2
FX's Clipped (New Episode)
Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
July 3
Bluey Minisodes (First Seven Minisodes)
Red Swan (Two-Episode Premiere)
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
July 4
Land of Tanabata (Three-Episode Premiere)
The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)
July 5
Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)
The Real Red Tails
July 6
The Fable (New Episode)
July 7
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
July 9
Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
July 10
Fiennes Return to the Wild (All Episodes)
Red Swan (New Episodes)
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
July 11
Land of Tanabata (New Episodes)
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (All Episodes)
The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)
July 12
Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)
Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)
Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country
My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Wicked Woods: A Descendants Halloween Story
July 13
The Fable (New Episode)
July 14
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
July 15
Angels in the Outfield
July 16
Peter the Great: Greater Than Ever (Pedro El Escamoso: Mas Escamoso Que Nunca) (All Episodes)
Star Wars: The Acolyte (New Episode) at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
July 17
America's Funniest Home Videos (S27, S28 & S29)
Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (All Episodes)
Red Swan (New Episodes)
To Catch a Smuggler (S7)
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (S1, New Episode)
July 18
Land of Tanabata (New Episodes)
The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)
July 19
Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
EPCOT Beginning: Inside the Transformation
My Name Is Gabriel (New Episode)
The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, Two-Episode Premiere)
July 20
The Fable (New Episode)
July 21
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
July 24
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4)
Impure (Impuros) (S5)
Red Swan (New Episodes)
World Eats Bread (All Episodes)
July 25
Land of Tanabata (New Episode)
The Kardashians (S5, New Episode)
July 26
Clotilda: The Return Home
Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (New Episode)
Criminal Minds: Evolution (S17, New Episode)
My Name is Gabriel (New Episode)
The Boss (El Encargado) (S3, New Episode)
July 27
The Fable (New Episode)
July 28
Mission: Yozakura Family (New Episode)
July 29
Futurama (S12, Premiere Episode)
July 31
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4)
Red Swan (New Episodes)