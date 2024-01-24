Ayo Edebiri to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC has revealed that Ayo Edebiri will host SNL on February 4.

The actor has proven her comedy chops time and time again, recently winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as Sydney in The Bear. She spent time on the red carpet hilariously dodging questions about Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ad — she's truly a natural.

The comedian will be joined by musical guest Jennifer Lopez. We guess her atrocious-looking This is Me... Now trailer — and the similarly bad accompanying track "Can't Get Enough" — needs all the promotional help it can get.

In between now and then, Dakota Johnson will host SNL this upcoming Saturday (January 27), with Justin Timberlake as musical guest.

