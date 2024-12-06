7

Most sports dramas follow the same formula: an underdog to root for, setbacks, perseverance and triumphs. Unstoppable falls into this tried-and-true formula, but it's the performances in this film, particularly that of Jharrel Jerome, that makes this a film to cheer for.

The film is based on the true story of over-achieving wrestler Anthony Robles (Jerome), born with one leg to a struggling young mother, Judy (Jennifer Lopez). He grows up in a volatile household, always at the mercy of his authoritarian stepfather, Rich (Bobby Cannavale). Despite his circumstances, he follows his passion for wrestling. Due to their financial burdens, he seeks a scholarship, but the only college offering him one doesn't have a good track record. Because he won't accept anything subpar, he aims for Arizona State University, even though they already have a full roster of recruits lined up vying for the wrestling program's 33 spots. Despite this, his confidence never waivers as he tries against all odds to qualify.

Unstoppable doesn't pretend to reinvent the sports movie formula, and it doesn't need to — case in point, the cheesy odes to Rocky scattered throughout. Instead, it relies on its actors to score points with the audience. It's the neatly layered performances and standout scenes of Jerome — especially the sequence when he takes a strenuous uphill hike — that earn the film its stripes due to his sheer display of unbelievable determination. Jerome never oversells it, we're instantly rooting for him from the very first scene.

While Jerome previously displayed his sheer range in Moonlight and in the incredibly powerful When They See Us by Ava DuVernay (which earned him a deserving Emmy), Unstoppable marks his first lead role and he proves he can carry a film on his shoulders, oftentimes outshining Jennifer Lopez in their shared scenes.

Lopez knows her strengths lie in drama and comedy, but it's when she's given fully rounded characters, like Judy, where she particularly excels. Along with the supporting ensemble of Cannavale, Don Cheadle and Michael Peña, all of the characters are given an opportunity to shine while also making room for Jerome as the film's star.

The film shifts too much of its focus onto Judy and Rich, as well as Anthony's home life. Midway through, the film gives more air time to Judy and her difficulties than Anthony; the real-life Anthony Robles has described this film as about his mother as much as it's about him, so perhaps the shift is intentional.

The film ultimately showcases Jerome, and, if he hasn't proven it already, this performance cements him as an unstoppable force of nature.