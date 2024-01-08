Ayo Edebiri Doesn't Want to Talk About Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein Ad

Last week, most of the world's men-attracted population ditched their usual type to bond over Jeremy Allen White's steamy Calvin Klein ad. We have to specify most, as Ayo Edebiri, queen of work-life balance, will not be hopping on the bandwagon any time soon.
A few of the interviewers at the Golden Globes last night (January 7) apparently need to serve a term in horny jail, as the running gag seemed to be asking the cast of The Bear what they thought of the campaign. Edebiri was not having it, and removed the photo from her view on multiple occasions.
In a full-cast interview, one reporter held up a Bristol board of White half-naked, and Edebiri walked up to it and turned it around. When asked what she was doing, she said, "I'm putting it away ... That's my boy! This is a work function!" As she explained herself, castmate Abby Elliot yelled, "This is family!" in agreement.
In another clip, an interviewer showed her and Quinta Brunson a clip from the commercial, and the comedian promptly shut her eyes and turned away before Brunson exclaimed, "Jeremy, put that away!"
Ultimately, Edebiri is stoked for White, she just doesn't want anything to do with it: "I'm happy for him, that's my boy, you know what I mean? I do feel like I want people to understand he's my coworker." We admire her treating acting like an office job, and it's good to know she will not be making any bad decisions after getting too lit at the corporate Christmas party.
More important than the underwear ad (we guess), The Bear won big at the Golden Globes, bringing home many of the TV-based awards. This tracks, considering we gave the show's second season a perfect score.
