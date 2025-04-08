Springtime means that it's time to learn about the birds and the bees. Including some rather graphic pollination from a randy bee, Exclaim!'s latest comics page brings the cynical wisdom of a hot dog and a cheeky wink from Archie the cat.
See the comics below, and pick up a copy of the Spring 2025 issue of Exclaim!, on newsstands now.
Hey Girl... by Blanche
Cheezies by Fiona Smyth
Molly Lewis by Joseph Starkey
Merzeg by Joseph Starkey
Klangphonics by Joseph Starkey
Are You Enjoying the Weather? by Tristan Crocker