Exclaim! Comics: The Birds and Bees Are Getting Hot and Heavy

Illustration: Fiona Smyth

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Apr 8, 2025

Springtime means that it's time to learn about the birds and the bees. Including some rather graphic pollination from a randy bee, Exclaim!'s latest comics page brings the cynical wisdom of a hot dog and a cheeky wink from Archie the cat.

See the comics below, and pick up a copy of the Spring 2025 issue of Exclaim!, on newsstands now.

Hey Girl... by Blanche

BlancheDraw-Square890.jpg

Cheezies by Fiona Smyth

cheezies-spring2025.jpg

Molly Lewis by Joseph Starkey

JosephStarkey_01-spring2025.jpg

Merzeg by Joseph Starkey

JosephStarkey_03-spring2025.jpg

Klangphonics by Joseph Starkey

JosephStarkey_02-spring2025.jpg

Are You Enjoying the Weather? by Tristan Crocker

Tristan Crocker 890.jpg

