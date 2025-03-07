Memes and Shitposts the Hockey Guy from Your High School Wouldn't Find Funny: March 7, 2025

Image via u/CauliflowerReal3660 on Reddit

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Mar 7, 2025

And the Oscar goes to... our weekly roundup of music memes and shitposts. This week, we've got an average hockey couple from Orillia, me and I girl I pulled by tweeting "me and who," and world's most Calgarian pop star — and they're all the same person!

what's wrong here?
byu/CauliflowerReal3660 inradiohead
@turtle.indy

♬ original sound - ✨Indigo✨
@stephenrigatoni Head in the game, heart in the queue! #concertickets #tickets #events #comedy ♬ original sound - stephen rigatoni
@kerrmama When you find another @Timbaland impersonator and need to have a Timbo-off @jetkobain #timbaland #the2000s #2000smusic #duelingbanjos ♬ original sound - Zac Edwards
@6a6y6unny #fup #fyp #fypシ #makingmywaydowntown #rollers ♬ A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton
@supmallory The plot has been lost!!! #budstage #budweiserstage #toronto #concerts #torontoconcerts ♬ original sound - mallory | concerts & fun
@solrwave Sang Diet Pepsi in front of 100 LiveNation employees last night #addisonrae #dietpepsi #karaoke ♬ Diet Pepsi LiveNation Karaoke Night - SOLRWAVE
@scissorsisters Let's Have a Conclave #Oscars Credit: sweetseaslug #Oscars2025 #Oscars #Oscar #Movies #Film #AcademyAwards #Conclave #ScissorSisters ♬ Let's Have A Kiki - Scissor Sisters
@morelukedonkin

EVERY TIME

♬ original sound - Luke Donkin
@theslappablejerk He enjoyed Emilia Perez unironically #cringe #redditor #oscars #foryou ♬ original sound - Jack Ryan
ComedyFeaturesMemes of the Week

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage