And the Oscar goes to... our weekly roundup of music memes and shitposts. This week, we've got an average hockey couple from Orillia, me and I girl I pulled by tweeting "me and who," and world's most Calgarian pop star — and they're all the same person!
@turtle.indy ♬ original sound - ✨Indigo✨
@stephenrigatoni Head in the game, heart in the queue! #concertickets #tickets #events #comedy ♬ original sound - stephen rigatoni
@kerrmama When you find another @Timbaland impersonator and need to have a Timbo-off @jetkobain #timbaland #the2000s #2000smusic #duelingbanjos ♬ original sound - Zac Edwards
@6a6y6unny #fup #fyp #fypシ #makingmywaydowntown #rollers ♬ A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton
@supmallory The plot has been lost!!! #budstage #budweiserstage #toronto #concerts #torontoconcerts ♬ original sound - mallory | concerts & fun
@solrwave Sang Diet Pepsi in front of 100 LiveNation employees last night #addisonrae #dietpepsi #karaoke ♬ Diet Pepsi LiveNation Karaoke Night - SOLRWAVE
@scissorsisters Let's Have a Conclave #Oscars Credit: sweetseaslug #Oscars2025 #Oscars #Oscar #Movies #Film #AcademyAwards #Conclave #ScissorSisters ♬ Let's Have A Kiki - Scissor Sisters
@morelukedonkin
EVERY TIME♬ original sound - Luke Donkin
@theslappablejerk He enjoyed Emilia Perez unironically #cringe #redditor #oscars #foryou ♬ original sound - Jack Ryan