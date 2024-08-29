South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will take fans to Casa Bonita — the IRL Colorado Mexican restaurant featured in their long-running series — in a new documentary.

¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor! chronicles Parker and Stone's 2021 purchase and subsequent renovation of the suburban Denver restaurant that South Park's Kyle Broflovski called "the Disneyland of Mexican restaurants" in a 2003 episode.

Inspired by their childhood visits to Casa Bonita, Parker and Stone purchased the restaurant alongside Colorado restauranteurs after the previous ownership filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April of 2021.

The documentary trailer points to the restaurant featuring puppets, haunted caves and even cliff divers — as well as an immense amount of issues uncovered as the South Park pair and their team of contractors begin the teardown.

"Any savvy businessperson would say get out now, but that's not the point," Parker says at one point. "I better go start making some new TV shows."

¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor! opens theatrically in Denver on September 6, ahead of screenings in select cities on September 13. The doc will then make its streaming debut via Paramount+ later this fall.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Parker and Stone's comedy film with Kendrick Lamar would premiere in 2025.