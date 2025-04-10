A UK-based spinoff of Saturday Night Live will launch in 2026, Sky has confirmed.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels will executive-produce the series, which will be gathering a star-studded lineup of British comedians, musical guests and celebrity hosts in its recreation of the "live, fast-paced style that has made the show a cultural phenomenon," as per the press release.

"For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels," Sky Studios CEO and Chief Content Officer Cecile Frot-Coutaz said in a statement. "The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year — all live from London on Saturday night!"

As Pitchfork notes, a UK version of SNL was reportedly in the works back in 2021. The London-set program will, obviously, air on Saturday nights, via Sky Max and Now TV. Read Exclaim!'s review of the latest episode of the original American sketch comedy series, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.