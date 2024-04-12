Conan O'Brien Has a Bone in His Pocket Thanks to 'Hot Ones'

When Conan O'Brien began his recent appearance on Hot Ones by saying he's "terrible" with hot food, apparently it's not because it burns his mouth. Turns out, he just meant that hot sauce turns him maniacal.

O'Brien joined Sean Evans to promote his upcoming show, Conan O'Brien Must Go, coming April 18. For the occasion, he brought his "not very good" doctor of over 30 years, Dr. Arroyo, to do regular temperature checks.

Mementos were also important to the comedian, who kept stuffing his eaten wing bones into his pockets until he eventually ran out of room. Surprisingly, he didn't feel the heat until the third-last wing, when he started drinking the hot sauce straight out of the bottle and rubbing it on his nips. So hot (literally).

Other highlights include O'Brien calling Richard Nixon a "comedic figure" and knocking over all the sauces at the end of the interview. Watch it all happen below.