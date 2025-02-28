Have One on Hooters in Our Weekly Roundup of Music Memes and Shitposts: February 28, 2025

Photo via @wooolfalice on X

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Feb 28, 2025

Here we are in the year 2025, and our weekly memes roundup has two different posts about Joanna Newsom. Maybe this is the universe's way of telling her she should release a new album?

Also this week we've got Destroyer's prestige biopic, some throwbacks to Brat Summer, and a CanCon remix of Kendrick Lamar courtesy of yours truly.

@sofakingfunnyvideos1985 #fypage #fu #foryourpages #fypage #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚ #funny #funnyvideos #funnyvideo #funnymeme #hilarious #meme #memes #funnymemes #hilariousvideos #hilarious #funny #memesdaily #delta #deltaairlines ♬ original sound - sofakingvideos1985
@almondm1lk27 never getting over it #2013 #tumblr #lush #1975 ♬ Colors - Halsey
