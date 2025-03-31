Comedian and Babes actor Michelle Buteau has announced a stand-up tour of North America.

The fall outing is called the Surviving and Thriving Tour, and it will take Buteau around North America this fall. In addition to lots of US shows, there's a lone Canadian date: Toronto's Massey Hall on December 4.

This comedy tour follows Buteau's Netflix show and memoir, Survival of the Thickest. Her tour promises "a brand-new set that delves into life's unpredictable twists and turns — parenting, relationships, body positivity, and navigating the chaos of modern life — all with her signature warmth and humour," according to a press release.

An artist presale begins tomorrow (April 1) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 4), also at 10 a.m.

Michelle Buteau 2025 Tour Dates:

09/11 Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

09/12 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

09/13 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

09/25 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

09/26 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

09/27 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

10/03 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

10/04 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

10/10 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre

10/17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

10/18 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

10/19 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

11/07 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/08 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/14 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

11/15 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

11/21 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

11/22 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

12/05 Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

12/06 Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

12/11 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

12/12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/17 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre