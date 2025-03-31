Comedian and Babes actor Michelle Buteau has announced a stand-up tour of North America.
The fall outing is called the Surviving and Thriving Tour, and it will take Buteau around North America this fall. In addition to lots of US shows, there's a lone Canadian date: Toronto's Massey Hall on December 4.
This comedy tour follows Buteau's Netflix show and memoir, Survival of the Thickest. Her tour promises "a brand-new set that delves into life's unpredictable twists and turns — parenting, relationships, body positivity, and navigating the chaos of modern life — all with her signature warmth and humour," according to a press release.
An artist presale begins tomorrow (April 1) at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 4), also at 10 a.m.
Michelle Buteau 2025 Tour Dates:
09/11 Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
09/12 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
09/13 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
09/25 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
09/26 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
09/27 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
10/03 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
10/04 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
10/10 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre
10/17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
10/18 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/19 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
11/07 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
11/08 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/14 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
11/15 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
11/21 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
11/22 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
12/05 Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre
12/06 Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino
12/11 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
12/12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/17 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre