March 14, 2025

Who knew that MJ Lenderman's tour would have such a big impact upon the world of memes? Whether it's the news that he's leaving Wednesday's touring lineup or the gassy fans at his Portland show, Lenderman is all over this week's music memes and shitposts, which also includes the Bender Jizzmaster, famous riot grrrl band Bikini Unalive, and what happens when white people hear LCD Soundsystem.

https://x.com/emma_chapple/status/1898546539716292706?t=YatfhhMtZj4r0VDO-dpsOg&s=19
@black.market.vintage We all know someone like this. But who can blame them. We sure can't 😬😏🔨#thriftfinds #carhartt #thrifted #toronto #ossington ♬ original sound - black market vintage
@r0mymars Will give a tour of the vitamin section if this hits 30M likes #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #housetour #pharmacy #cvs #baddie #coolkid ♬ original sound - Caroline Ricke
@yunggravy #stitch with @Yung Gravy 🍯 ♬ original sound - Yung Gravy 🍯
@dangerbean55 niche experience #nostalgia ♬ original sound - dangerbean
@cryptidcocktailparty "I am Poppy" #spiritbox #courtneylaplante #poppy #knockedloose #grammys @Spiritbox @Knocked Loose @Poppy ♬ original sound - Flawed Mangoes
