Who knew that MJ Lenderman's tour would have such a big impact upon the world of memes? Whether it's the news that he's leaving Wednesday's touring lineup or the gassy fans at his Portland show, Lenderman is all over this week's music memes and shitposts, which also includes the Bender Jizzmaster, famous riot grrrl band Bikini Unalive, and what happens when white people hear LCD Soundsystem.