Youth Lagoon took last year off from recording after dropping Heaven Is a Junkyard back in 2023, but now, the Trevor Powers dream pop project is back with plans for a new album called Rarely Do I Dream, arriving February 21 on Fat Possum.
Powers will take the record on the North American road shortly after its release. Kicking off in Spokane on March 27, the tour includes stops in Victoria, Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, as well as numerous stateside locales. Tickets go on sale January 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
Having already previewed the record with recent singles "Football," "Lucy Takes a Picture," and "My Beautiful Girl," Powers is finally letting the cat out of the bag to the tune of lead single "Speed Freak," which arrives today alongside a music video by longtime creative collaborator Tyler T. Williams.
"This song came from a thought I had of giving the angel of death a hug," Powers shared in a release. "We spend our whole lives running from this thing we can't outrun. This body is temporary, but there is no death. Only transformation. A door opens when you learn to let go of the identity you've been building your whole life. Someone told me a couple years ago, 'I have good news for you and I have bad news. The bad news is Trevor is doomed. There's no hope for Trevor. The good news is — you're not Trevor.' When I heard that, it clicked."
Hear that below, where you can also find the Rarely Do I Dream tracklist and North American tour schedule.
Rarely Do I Dream:
1. Neighborhood Scene
2. Speed Freak
3. Football
4. Gumshoe (Dracula from Arkansas)
5. Seersucker
6. Lucy Takes a Picture
7. Perfect World
8. My Beautiful Girl
9. Canary
10. Parking Lot
11. Saturday Cowboy Matinee
12. Home Movies (1989-1993)
Youth Lagoon 2025 Tour Dates:
03/27 Spokane, WA - District Bar - Knitting Factory
03/28 Missoula, MT - ZACC
03/29 Boise, ID - Treefort Fest
04/03 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
04/04 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
04/05 Victoria, BC - Upstairs
04/06 Seattle, WA - Crocodile
04/08 San Francisco, CA - August Hall
04/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
04/10 San Diego, CA - Casbah
04/11 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
04/14 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
04/15 Austin, TX - Mohawk
04/16 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co
04/18 Nashville, TN - Exit/In
04/19 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Altar)
04/20 Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
04/21 Washington, DC - The Atlantis
04/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
04/24 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
04/25 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
04/26 New Haven, CT - Space Ballroom
04/27 Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs
04/29 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
05/01 Toronto, ON - Axis
05/02 Detroit, MI - El Club
05/03 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
05/04 Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger
05/05 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
05/07 Chicago, IL - Outset
05/08 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
05/09 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
05/10 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
05/12 St. Louis, MO - Atomic Cowboy
05/13 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
05/15 Denver, CO - Marquis
05/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party