Youth Lagoon took last year off from recording after dropping Heaven Is a Junkyard back in 2023, but now, the Trevor Powers dream pop project is back with plans for a new album called Rarely Do I Dream, arriving February 21 on Fat Possum.

Powers will take the record on the North American road shortly after its release. Kicking off in Spokane on March 27, the tour includes stops in Victoria, Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, as well as numerous stateside locales. Tickets go on sale January 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Having already previewed the record with recent singles "Football," "Lucy Takes a Picture," and "My Beautiful Girl," Powers is finally letting the cat out of the bag to the tune of lead single "Speed Freak," which arrives today alongside a music video by longtime creative collaborator Tyler T. Williams.

"This song came from a thought I had of giving the angel of death a hug," Powers shared in a release. "We spend our whole lives running from this thing we can't outrun. This body is temporary, but there is no death. Only transformation. A door opens when you learn to let go of the identity you've been building your whole life. Someone told me a couple years ago, 'I have good news for you and I have bad news. The bad news is Trevor is doomed. There's no hope for Trevor. The good news is — you're not Trevor.' When I heard that, it clicked."

Hear that below, where you can also find the Rarely Do I Dream tracklist and North American tour schedule.



Rarely Do I Dream:

1. Neighborhood Scene

2. Speed Freak

3. Football

4. Gumshoe (Dracula from Arkansas)

5. Seersucker

6. Lucy Takes a Picture

7. Perfect World

8. My Beautiful Girl

9. Canary

10. Parking Lot

11. Saturday Cowboy Matinee

12. Home Movies (1989-1993)



Youth Lagoon 2025 Tour Dates:

03/27 Spokane, WA - District Bar - Knitting Factory

03/28 Missoula, MT - ZACC

03/29 Boise, ID - Treefort Fest

04/03 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

04/04 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

04/05 Victoria, BC - Upstairs

04/06 Seattle, WA - Crocodile

04/08 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

04/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

04/10 San Diego, CA - Casbah

04/11 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

04/14 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

04/15 Austin, TX - Mohawk

04/16 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

04/18 Nashville, TN - Exit/In

04/19 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Altar)

04/20 Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

04/21 Washington, DC - The Atlantis

04/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

04/24 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

04/25 Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

04/26 New Haven, CT - Space Ballroom

04/27 Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs

04/29 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

05/01 Toronto, ON - Axis

05/02 Detroit, MI - El Club

05/03 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

05/04 Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

05/05 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

05/07 Chicago, IL - Outset

05/08 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

05/09 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

05/10 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

05/12 St. Louis, MO - Atomic Cowboy

05/13 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

05/15 Denver, CO - Marquis

05/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party