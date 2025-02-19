8

As a child, when the cable bill went unpaid, my mom would dig out the VHS tapes — Forrest Gump, City Slickers, every pre-Y2K Disney movie — and we'd watch them all until the familiar onslaught blurred into one endless, void-filling movie. When we exhausted the stack and boredom set in, out came the home videos Christmas '83, Christmas '84, Josh's first day of school, Robbie's first day of school — a quivering archive of moments I hadn't been alive to witness, yet were privy enough to become haunted by.

These recordings were like windows peering into a life I could never touch. In ways I couldn't articulate then, it felt like watching ghosts — versions of the people I loved, frozen in a time before I existed. My parents were unlined and bright-eyed, their hair still untouched by grey. My brothers, innocent and brimming with wonder, had not yet been tossed into the storms they didn't know awaited them. It was strange, stirringly so, to see people I recognized yet didn't fully know living lives that felt impossibly distant yet undeniably tied to my own.

Rarely Do I Dream, Trevor Powers's latest album as Youth Lagoon, evokes this same mysterious feeling. Except here, the past isn't something to observe — it's to be obscured, blurred and reimagined. Childhood memories, like those flickering home movie clips, serve as the backdrop for a larger narrative on this record: a world shaped by fragmented, half-fictitious stories of drug-addled characters, devils and detectives, all swirling within the static-coloured haze of nostalgia. Instead of just presenting the past, Powers spins it into something richer and strangely comforting.

Powers had already been infusing his music with the mystifying effect of home video samples, but for his latest effort, these spliced-in recordings are more than mere ambient texture or eerie atmosphere, driving both the music and the storytelling forward. The snippets of childhood voices, baby babbling, laughter and distant sounds not only haunt the songs, but guide them toward meaning and revelation. When unlocked, they reveal a dreamlike collage where memory and make-believe intertwine, flickering like images on an old TV, casting a blue glow across the living room carpet.

It's within this glow that Powers's memories materialize. They're fragmented stories — cinematic glimpses into lives lived in the margins of society, sanity and time — rather than lucid, linear recollections. In these characters' longing for a better life, they're suspended in a world where past and present overlap. Each song bleeds into the next, forming a hazy dreamscape that must be experienced in its entirety; it's an immersive collection of moments, each one necessary to the next. That's why it's almost funny when "Saturday Cowboy Matinee" rolls around, so strikingly garish against the rest of the record that it feels like a jarring detour in an otherwise seamless journey.

In this dreamscape, the lyrics are key to understanding Powers's internal map. In "Neighborhood Scene," there's a quiet stillness beneath the surface: "Do I, do I belong / In a country house?" Deepening the feeling of being adrift, tenderness and hunger clash in "My Beautiful Girl": "I hold your hand while you're holding up the candle / You understand what you're bold enough to handle." The song's uneasy undercurrent, a mere modicum of the album's own, then emerges: "A dollar-store rubber Jesus on the mantle / You stash your pills at the bottom of his sandals." Answers are evasive in these surreal scene of Americana.

Musically, the album feels equally elusive. Warped pianos, half-heard vocals and buzzing synths help construct a fractured, transient soundscape that dissolves before it fully reveals itself; an old cassette tape stretched thin from overuse. These sonic textures echo the tension between what was, what could have been, and what still might be — time folds in on itself, beckoning us into the humming loop of a TV left on too long.

On Rarely Do I Dream, Powers chases something deeper than nostalgia; he's inviting us to sit in that liminal space where memory becomes fluid, and the ghosts of those we love continue to live in unexpected ways. The album evokes a powerful sense of longing: a yearning for the connection, understanding, and beauty found in fleeting moments. In the hiss and fuzz of splintered memories and reveries, Powers draws us into a past that lingers, soft and near, just within reach.