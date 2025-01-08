Young Widows have returned to action, sharing details of their first album in 11 years. The Kentucky trio will share Power Sucker on March 21 via Temporary Residence Limited.

The 13-track Power Sucker is the first album from Young Widows since 2014's Easy Pain, and is previewed today by "Call Bullshit," which you can hear alongside a retro-minded visual below.

Alongside the album announcement, Young Widows have announced a series of North American tour dates for 2025, including a lone Canadian performance as part of Toronto's Prepare the Ground Festival 2025. Find their complete itinerary below.



Young Widows 2025 Tour Dates:

01/17 Asheville, NC - Heavy Mountain Fest +

02/02 Louisville, KY - Portal #

02/03 Cleveland, OH - Mahall's #

02/04 Winchester, VA - Bright Box Theatre #

02/05 Richmond, VA - Warehouse #

02/06 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar #

02/07 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts ^

04/05 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar %

04/06 Birmingham, AL - Woodlawn Theater %

04/07 New Orleans, LA - No Dice %

04/08 Houston, TX - White Oak/Upstairs %

04/09 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room %

04/10 Dallas, TX - Cheapsteaks %

04/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head %

04/12 Kansas City, MO - Farewell %

04/13 St Louis, MO - The Sinkhole %

05/30 Toronto, ON - Prepare the Ground Festival

+ with Pelican

# with Thou and Null

^ with Thou

% with Cherubs and Porcelain

Power Sucker:

1. The Darkest Side

2. Every Bone

3. Call Bullshit

4. Exit Slowly

5. Power Sucker

6. Turned Out Alright

7. Balloon

8. The Holy Net

9. Total Fucking Clarity

10. Take Get Lost

11. Falling Bullet

12. A Life in Tow

13. Hotel of Crows