Toronto heavy music festival Prepare the Ground continues to march toward its 2025 edition with the reveal of 10 new acts.

Organizers have announced that the fest's second edition, running from May 30 to June 1 in downtown Toronto, will welcome drone/doom supergroup Khanate fresh off their 2023 reunion album To Be Cruel, and Have a Nice Life — playing only their second-ever show in the city.

New additions to the lineup also include the Atlas Moth, Alaskan, Falls of Rauros, Neurosis vocalist-guitarist Steve Von Till, Pygmy Lush, Midwife, Kowloon Walled City, THE RITA and Young Widows.

Those names join a lineup which already boasted YOB and Kylesa, the latter's appearance marking their first North American reunion show.

A release notes that, at present, "roughly [one third]" of Prepare the Ground's 2025 lineup has been announced. Organizers note on Instagram that a third round of bands will be announced in December.

Three-day festival passes are currently on sale via DICE.

Read Exclaim!'s reviews of day one, day two and day three of Prepare the Ground 2024.



Prepare the Ground Festival 2025 Lineup:

Alaskan (reunion)

The Atlas Moth

Falls of Rauros

Have a Nice Life

Khanate

Kowloon Walled City

Kylesa (1st NA reunion)

Midwife

Pygmy Lush

THE RITA

Steve Von Till

YOB (two sets including ATMA)

Young Widows

+ Many More TBA