The last time Katie Crutchfield visited NPR's Tiny Desk, it was 2013. A lot has changed since then! Including her haircut!

Back in 2013, Crutchfield played songs from the first two Waxahatchee albums, American Weekend and Cerulean Salt, and she played them alone on an electric guitar. Flash forward 10 years, and she's back with a full band and a pair of shades, playing new single "Much Ado About Nothing," Tigers Blood (one of our favourite albums of the year) songs "Right Back to It," "Crowbar" and the title track, plus Saint Cloud's "Fire."

Frequent collaborator MJ Lenderman was absent, but Crutchfield and her band sounded great. Time flies!

Check out her most recent NPR appearance alongside her 2013 set below.



