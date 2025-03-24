Ah, the mythical Pavement movie. Watching Alex Ross Perry's thrillingly layered, zany take on the tired rock doc form take shape in the press leading up to its theatrical release has been entertaining. Admittedly confusing, but certainly entertaining!

Part biopic, part documentary, part shambolic musical staged for three days in New York City, and part whatever else it wants to be, Pavements is set to hit theatres next month, with a streaming release to follow on MUBI. While the film has premiered at several festivals and we've been privy to a clip or two — including a teaser for Range Life, the movie-within-a-movie that stars the likes of Joe Keery (a.k.a. Djo), Tim Heidecker, Jason Schwartzman and Nat Wolff — there hasn't been a formal trailer for the movie until now.

It's here, folks — and it's remarkably normal considering all that it comprises: old live Pavement footage, new live Pavement footage from their reunion shows, Keery playing Stephen Malkmus and talking about how weird it is to play Stephen Malkmus, rehearsal and behind-the-scenes footage from the Slanted! Enchanted! musical, the real members of Pavement interacting with the actors who play them in the movie, and more. You can check it out below, and marvel at the work the editors who put it together had on their hands.