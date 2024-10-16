Though the Stop Making Sense festivities have been going on for over a year, this week marks the official 40th anniversary of the greatest concert movie of all time. To celebrate, Talking Heads have put aside their beef once again to make an appearance on Jeopardy!

The band was on last night's (October 15) episode to introduce a category dedicated to them. They started off with a group appearance to introduce the category, and then each member got to read off a question or two.

Tina Weymouth began by reading off the $1,600 question, which detailed Talking Heads' first show, where they opened for the Ramones as a trio (at CBGB's). Chris Frantz gave a clue about Stop Making Sense's director (Jonathan Demme), while David Byrne provided clues about two of their biggest hits ("Psycho Killer" and "Burning Down the House").

Jerry Harrison got to deliver the $2,000 question about the song that ranked No. 28 on Rolling Stone's 500 Best Songs list, which contestant and Talking Heads fan Zoe answered, "Once in a Lifetime." It's good wholesome fun, and it's always sweet to see the band back together! Watch it below.

Following A24's remaster of Stop Making Sense, the band have been celebrating its fourth decade with a tribute album and a deluxe edition of the original record. They also have a massive reissue of 77 on the way.