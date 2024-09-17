Before they made the greatest concert film ever, Talking Heads released five excellent albums. Today, the band have shared that their debut, Talking Heads: 77, is getting a reissue complete with some never-before-heard goodies.

Arriving November 8 via Rhino, Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) will feature four LPs: one of the remastered original album, one of unreleased demos and outtakes and a two-disc live album called Live at CBGB, New York, NY, Oct 10, 1977. It will also house four 7-inch singles, and an 80-page hardcover book containing rare photos, artwork, fliers and liner notes penned by all four members and recording engineer Ed Stasium.

To mark the occasion, Talking Heads have shared an acoustic version of "Psycho Killer" featuring the late Arthur Russell. "Somewhat perversely, I always saw the song as being a slightly more intimate folk rock thing rather than the rock song that folks seemed to love. So I had a special attachment to this version," David Byrne said of the track via press release.

Pre-orders for the box set can be made on Talking Heads' website. Check out the tracklist and listen to the new version of "Psycho Killer" below.



Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition)

1. Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town

2. New Feeling

3. Tentative Decisions

4. Happy Day

5. Who Is It?

6. No Compassion

7. The Book I Read

8. Don't Worry About the Government

9. First Week/Last Week… Carefree

10. Psycho Killer

11. Pulled Up

12. Sugar on My Tongue

13. I Want to Live

14. (Love Goes to) Building on Fire

15. I Wish You Wouldn't Say That

16. Psycho Killer (Acoustic Version)

17. Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Alternate "Pop" Version)

18. New Feeling (Alternate "Pop" Version)

19. Pulled Up (Alternate "Pop" Version)

20. Stay Hungry (1977 Version)

21. First Week/Last Week… Carefree (Acoustic Version)

22. I Feel It in My Heart

23. Psycho Killer (Alternate Version)

24. (Love Goes to) Building on Fire (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

25. Don't Worry About the Government (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

26. Take Me to the River (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

27. The Book I Read (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

28. New Feeling (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

29. A Clean Break (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

30. No Compassion (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

31. Thank You for Sending Me an Angel (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

32. Who Is It? (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

33. Pulled Up (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

34. Uh-Oh Love Comes to Town (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

35. Psycho Killer (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)

36. Stay Hungry (Live at CBGB's, New York, New York, 10/10/77)