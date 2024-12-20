The promise that Sabrina Carpenter's Tiny Desk Concert would drop today has come true, though as some have pointed out, it's probably just a regular desk for her — despite her claim during the NPR segment that she's "really tall."

The pop resurrector played songs off of this year's Short n' Sweet, including a country-tinged version of "Taste," strings-filled "Bed Chem" and "Please Please Please," "Slim Pickins," "Espresso" and "Juno" with an extra special position to try.

She also talked about how people think she's "explicitly horny," and how it was a "happy accident" thanks to her "Nonsense" outros. Watch it below.