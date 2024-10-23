While his chemistry-filled Chicken Shop Date interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg might be getting more buzz than the film he's promoting, We Live in Time, Andrew Garfield has also dabbled in the other kind of chips on this press tour — or "crisps," as the British-American actor would prefer to call them.

In a clip of an interview with restaurant recommendation and messaging platform the Infatuation that has been making the rounds on TikTok, Garfield and co-star Florence Pugh did something of a mukbang (or is it just a tea party in the UK?) while answering questions submitted by fans.

"Andrew, one of your first acting jobs was in a Spanish Doritos commercial," Pugh read out to her onscreen partner from a slip of paper. "As a crisp expert, what is the best and worst flavour of crisp and why?"

"Did you guys know that I was obsessed with crisps?" Garfield proceeded to ask the off-camera crew. "I am a crisp fanatic. My dad, every single Christmas and birthday, would spend the year trying to find the most weird, out-of-the-box, off-beat flavour — he still does it now — and every day after school, I would go home and sneak into the crisp cupboard and pull out two packages of Walkers and just scarf them."

In terms of his definitive flavour ranking, he correctly decided, "The best has to be salt and vinegar, just for the tang and the crunch — when I think about it, the back of my mouth just goes [off-putting but understandable grumbling noise]."

It was from there that Garfield made a grave mistake — and surely a lot of enemies — when he proceeded to name ketchup as the worst flavour. "I actually did not like the tomato ketchup," he told Pugh, who had earlier asked if he'd tried them when he was in Canada. "I think tomato ketchup crisps are kind of a sin."

The actor went on to vehemently deny his co-star's suggestion that ketchup chips taste like the prawn cocktail ones they have in Britain, stating that he loved that flavour. We tremble to know where Garfield stands on all-dressed.