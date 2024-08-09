Amelia Dimoldenberg
Watch Nardwuar Interview Amelia Dimoldenberg from 'Chicken Shop Date'
PUBLISHED Aug 9, 2024
The two big chicken interviewers linking up has paved the way for yet another journalistic crossover event. Nardwuar has just shared...
Watch the 'Chicken Shop Date' vs. 'Hot Ones' Crossover to End All Crossovers
PUBLISHED Nov 2, 2023
We are currently witnessing the biggest crossover event in history — worlds collided today when Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg joi...
Kaytranada Says He "Can't Really Resist" DJing House Parties and Makes a VTech Banger on 'Chicken Shop Date'
PUBLISHED Oct 13, 2023
There really isn't any better way to get self-proclaimed shy guy Kaytranada out of his shell than to sit him across from Amelia Dimoldenber...
Shania Twain Admits to Having Never Met Brad Pitt or a Rocket Scientist on 'Chicken Shop Date'
PUBLISHED Mar 10, 2023
Sure, Hot Ones is great, but where is the romance? It doesn't take a rocket scientist to determine why Shania Twain, auteur of some pretty...