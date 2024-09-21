Feist and Jeremy Dutcher teamed up to cover the former's "Graveyard" during a recent performance in St. Catharines.

Fan-shot footage has emerged of the two onstage at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre Wednesday (September 18) performing the song from Feist's Polaris Music Prize-winning 2011 album Metals — a day after Dutcher was awarded the 2024 prize for his album Motewolonuwok.

You can watch their performance in the player below.

"A couple of years ago, [Jeremy Dutcher] made a choral arrangement of Graveyard that was so entirely his own that I forgot I'd written it," Feist shared on Instagram. "The words were sung up and out of my own psycho-emotional origins and made into something entirely different. We shared the stage at [FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre] the night after Jeremy's album Motewolonuwok was celebrated and awarded the [Polaris Music Prize], and sang together for the first (but hopefully not last😉) time."

Dutcher shared his own rendition of "Graveyard" last year as part of SiriusXM's Polaris Cover Sessions, for which he was backed by an eight-person choir.

"Having an arrangement be able to untangle my attachment to my own words and deliver them back in my own ears as if they're someone else's… that's the gift [Dutcher] just gave me with this version," Feist shared last year upon the cover's release, highlighting the artist's "power as a communicator."

"The times I've sat in his audience have brought me to the actual mystery of transcendence," she continued. "I've felt his voice touching living breathing history, teaching us about the humanity of the past and placing us on that continuum in the now. I'm grateful, Jeremy."

With Motewolonuwok, Dutcher became the Polaris Music Prize's first-ever repeat winner, having also won in 2018 for debut album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa.