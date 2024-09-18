It's that time again: the Polaris Music Prize has announced the winner of the 2024 award for the best Canadian album — an honour that has been given to Jeremy Dutcher for Motewolonuwok, who becomes the prize's first two-time winner.

Taking home the accolade for the second time after winning in 2018 for Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, Dutcher beat out the nine other shortlisted albums, including those of fellow 2023–2024 Exclaim! cover stars the Beaches (Blame My Ex), BAMBII (INFINITY CLUB) and Allison Russell (The Returner), as well as Charlotte Cardin's 99 Nights, DijahSB's The Flower That Knew, Elisapie's Inuktitut, Cindy Lee's Diamond Jubilee, NOBRO's Set Your Pussy Free, and TOBi's Panic.

This top 10 was narrowed down from the 40 LPs that landed on the long list, chosen from a total of 238 albums considered by the 207-member jury of industry professionals.

Dutcher succeeds last year's winner, DEBBY FRIDAY, who was awarded the 2023 prize for her impressive debut album GOOD LUCK. FRIDAY was on hand at Toronto's historic Massey Hall to present the award during the annual gala, which featured special performances from the Collage Dance Collective dancing a ballet to Russell's song "Eve Was Black" and the Beaches' Jordan Miller backed by recent New Faves Thunder Queens.

Dutcher and the rest of the night's nominees also performed — save the elusive Lee, who premiered a new music video for "If You Hear Me Crying" instead, and Cardin, who was unable to attend as planned due to contracting COVID.