The Dawson City Music Festival is gearing up for its 2025 edition, and while the full lineup is still forthcoming, the 47th annual edition of the Yukon event has announced a handful of artists performing this year.

Jeremy Dutcher, Shad, and Doug and the Slugs have all been confirmed for the 2025 event, which runs July 18–20. Early bird tickets and camping passes are on sale now, and are available now from the festival's website. Weekend passes cost $175, while single-person camping passes are $60.

Artists will perform at stages across Dawson City's townsite. The full lineup is forthcoming, so stay tuned for more info.