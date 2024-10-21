Nearly a month after founder Kevin Lyman confirmed the comeback, it's been announced that iconic punk festival Warped Tour will return to three cities in 2025.

UPDATE (10/21, 9:27 a.m. ET): As Stereogum points out, while the lineup for the return of Warped Tour hasn't been announced yet, controversial metalcore frontman Ronnie Radke has certainly made it sound as though his band, Falling in Reverse, will be on the bill.

Shortly after the festival's 2025 comeback was confirmed, Radke took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to tell everyone to "get ready to be upset."

He wrote, "Find it so funny that these people complain if I'm gonna play warped tour when I'm a staple of it," proceeding to confusingly cite something about classic metal fest Mayhem Festival's poor sales when it returned this summer.

"Ronnie Radke, our king... you dropped this," the official Warped Tour account responded, adding a crown emoji. Yeah, certainly sounds like the same old Warped Tour.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Warped Tour 2025 will first visit Washington, DC, at the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds on June 14 and June 15. After that, the tour heads west to Marina Green Park in Long Beach, CA, on June 26 and June 27, ahead of a final stop in Orlando, FL, on November 15 and 16 at Tinker Field.

Lyman told Rolling Stone that while his body "won't take riding around on a tour bus for 40 cities" anymore, he isn't against adding more dates in coming years if the 2025 festival is a success.

"Since 1997, I said I was hoping that there was some kid in a garage that was going to come out and kick Kevin Lyman's ass someday, and put on a better festival," he said. "People start remembering once something's gone that it was important, it was fun — and I'm hoping to recapture a lot of that again."

While a lineup for 2025 has yet to be announced, Rolling Stone reports that there will be 70 to 100 bands at each stop, with Lyman promising "a robust mix of past Warped Tour bands and new artists."

Rolling Stone also notes that two-day tickets will start at $149.98 USD (a $119.99 ticket, with $29.99 in fees). Presales begin next week on October 24 at 12 p.m. ET.